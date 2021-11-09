The Truth About Teresa Giudice's Plastic Surgery

Teresa Giudice is best-known for her role on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." She has been a housewife on the reality television program since its first season, allowing fans an intimate look at the ups and downs of her life, including a front-row seat to her infamous family feud and the legal troubles that landed her in prison. It's no secret that Teresa has been through a lot, but fans love tuning in to see the precious moments with the daughters that she shares with her ex-husband Joe Giudice: Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

In October, Teresa fans received good news from the "RHONJ" star, a nice change from some of the more unpleasant news she's shared over the years. People reported that she and her boyfriend, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, got engaged at the Amanzoe Resort in Greece. Apparently, Louie went all out for the proposal, incorporating candles, rose petals, fireworks, and more into the scene to make it as romantic as possible. A source told People that the proposal was "absolutely exquisite" and "Teresa was completely surprised." Teresa posted a video of the proposal to her Instagram page alongside a touching shout-out to her now-fiancé in which she called him her "soulmate" and her "everything."

The engagement came just a few weeks prior to yet another announcement from the reality television star. At the New Jersey Ultimate Women's Expo on November 7, Teresa revealed that she had recently undergone another plastic surgery; this time, it was a nose job.