Photographer Reveals What William And Kate Are Like When The Cameras Aren't Rolling

If you've ever had any doubts about Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage, think again. Their marriage is stronger than ever —at least according to one photographer. In light of the couple's 10-year anniversary, photographer Chris Floyd was tasked with capturing the two's most magical moments. Now, he's opening up about his royal experience. Floyd had nothing but positive things to say about William and Kate following their photoshoot. "I would say that they were just like any married couples," the photographer told Us Weekly. "They were just like any married couple who seemed to just love being very happy in each other's company. It was that straightforward."

Despite his "whirlwind of a day," Floyd noted that he felt very "welcome" in the duke and duchess' home. "I have to say like by the time I left that day I felt like I'd known them for years," he revealed. "The day itself was kind of just like a normal shoot day... I mean it's not like anyone else's house, but it was the same as going to someone else's house. It was just a slightly grander version of most houses."

William and Kate often remain mum about their relationship, but in April, Kate provided some rare insight into their marriage. When asked, "Who has been the greatest support to you during the pandemic?" during a video call, Kate immediately name-dropped William, per Hello!. Now that's #couplegoals.