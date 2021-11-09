The Strange Way Pete Davidson Responded To Questions About His Relationship With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has been spending time with Kim Kardashian after they apparently hit it off when she hosted "Saturday Night Live!" Shortly after the episode aired, the two were spotted having fun with friends at Knott's Berry Farm in California, according to Entertainment Tonight. Davidson and Kardashian also had an intimate dinner together in Staten Island, dining on Italian fare at Campania. "Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately. It was just the two of them," a source told Page Six. From there, the possible new couple was spotted with a group of friends at New York City night club Zero Bond. The two, still evidently trying to keep the rumors at bay, "arrived separately both with groups of friends and left separately," a source told E! News.

And while Kardashian and Davidson don't seem to be in any kind of rush to make things official, the pair are thought to be enjoying each other's company. Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February, "isn't looking to date anyone right now...Pete is a very chill and casual guy, and she likes that," a source told E! Meanwhile, Davidson split from "Bridgerton" actor Phoebe Dynevor back in August after a whirlwind five months, People magazine reported.

During his appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on November 8, Davidson was unsurprisingly asked about his rumored new romance — albeit indirectly — and he had somewhat of a strange response. Keep reading to find out what he said.