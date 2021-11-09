How Willow Smith Encouraged Bella Hadid To Share Her Truth Online

For a young person in the public eye, Bella Hadid has been opening up to the world quite a bit. Earlier this year, she told Vogue how she has grown into herself since her start in the modeling industry when she was just 17. Hadid told the magazine she felt "enormous pressure" to give off the image of "a sexbot who goes out every night," which she noted is not her real-life persona. "I have extreme social anxiety!" she exclaimed. "Partying is not my thing, but ... I assumed that's all people wanted from me."

In a video for Vogue, Hadid further elaborated on her alter ego, even giving her a name. "That's Belinda," she said of her public persona. "I'm just so opposite of her. She's very va-va-voom." Hadid also revealed the reason behind her signature stone-cold expression. "People used to make fun of me and say that I never smiled," she said. "It was just because I was in a really bad place physically and mentally."

Now, Hadid has revealed how Willow Smith — another young star — has helped her on her journey to inner peace.