How Mary Trump Used Big Bird To Take A Dig At Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz, the Texas senator and Trump supporter whose choices as a lawmaker have routinely kept his name in the press, seemingly still has some headline-making stunts up his sleeve. The most recent example? Starting an online feud with one of the most universally adored puppets from "Sesame Street" ... over vaccines.

As ABC News reported, on November 8, the Twitter account for Big Bird — the eight-foot, bright yellow avian Muppet known for his penchant for sing-alongs and roller skates — expressed his (fictional) delight over (fictionally) receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to encourage vaccination rates among children. "I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!" read the tweet." My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy." (As ABC News noted, the CDC officially recommended kids between the ages of six to 11 years old are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine days prior to Big Bird's post.)

Though many public figures, including President Joe Biden, lauded Big Bird's message, Cruz was presumably so outraged by the tweet that he posted his own response — thereby beginning a feud with a universally beloved Sesame Street mainstay. As Cruz wrote in reply, embracing right-wingers and taking on the puppet, "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" Needless to say, many took umbrage with the senator's words — including a member of the Trump family.