The Real Reason Cody Rigsby Wanted To Quit Dancing With The Stars

"Dancing With the Stars" contestant Cody Rigsby and his dance partner, Cheryl Burke, got off to a less-than-stellar start in the competition series when they both tested positive for COVID-19. "I'm still gutted," Rigsby later told the Los Angeles Times about the startling and potential season-ending diagnosis. As it turns out, however, Rigsby was so distraught that he almost considered throwing in the towel altogether.

According to Page Six, during a post-show press conference after November 8's episode of "Dancing With the Stars," Rigsby spoke candidly about the thoughts that ran through his mind. "I remember talking to my boss or a friend of mine and I was like, 'Should I just quit? Should I not do it? Like, I have COVID, it's going to be so crazy,'" he revealed. Fortunately, it appears Rigsby surrounds himself with no-nonsense, like-minded individuals. "She was like, 'No, do this. It'll feel like a memory in two weeks and you'll get through," he added. And that he has!

Each week, Rigsby has continued to advance through the competition, all the while impressing the viewers, judges, and himself. "There was no stress this week," Rigsby dished about his paso doble routine with Burke. "Usually by like Friday or Saturday I'm like, 'Oh crap, I can't do this!' But I felt very confident the entire week, to be honest. Not to sound cocky, we just felt strong going into it," he added to Page Six.