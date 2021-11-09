The Truth About Jon Gosselin's Music Career

Jon Gosselin has remained largely out of the public eye since his very public divorce from Kate Gosselin more than a decade ago. In 2016, Entertainment Tonight reported that the father of eight was working part-time at a TGI Friday's to supplant his full-time job as a DJ. Jon defended his part-time gig to the outlet. "Why can't I work at a restaurant?" he asked. "I like to cook." Prior to his stint at Friday's, Jon worked front of the house at a restaurant called Emily's Pub in rural Pennsylvania — that was, until he was fired for constantly showing up late, per Radar Online.

Now, things are looking up for Jon — somewhat. According to The Sun, Jon and Kate have split custody of their children: Colin and Hannah live with Jon in Pennsylvania while Aaden, Joel, Alexis, and Leah live with Kate in North Carolina. Cary and Mady, the oldest twins, are off in college. And apparently, the kids who stay with Kate have no contact with Jon; they didn't even reach out to him when he had COVID.

However, the outlet reports that this past summer, he returned to Instagram and proudly proclaimed that he is back in the DJ booth. Now, Jon has gone on Dr. Oz to further elaborate on his musical endeavors.