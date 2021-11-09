The Reason Tucker Carlson Just Went After Pete Buttigieg

Tucker Carlson might be as divisive a figure as ever, but in recent weeks, the conservative pundit and Fox News staple has seemingly ramped up his overall feuding to a degree that could either be strategic or, to put it simply, bonkers ...

After announcing the November release of a Carlson-helmed documentary entitled "Patriot Purge" whose sole aim is to prove that the Capitol Hill insurrection on January 6 — one of the most well-documented violent events in U.S. history — was a "false flag" operation orchestrated by a shadowy left-wing cabal, per The Atlantic, the right-wing anchor received backlash. Indeed, figures ranging from prominent Democrats to his Fox News cohorts have spoken out. Even after the conclusion of "Patriot Purge," Fox News' decision to air the special spurred outcries for the network to give Carlson the boot.

It seems not even the threat of being fired can knock Carlson off of his soapbox — the same soapbox he stood on as he fired yet another potshot at yet another member of President Joe Biden's administration. This time, his ire was directed at none other than former Democrat presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, President Biden's Secretary of Transportation. Unfortunately for Carlson, his tirade had everything to do with easily Google-able tidbits about U.S. history — meaning that it was Carlson, not Buttigieg, who came out worse for wear.