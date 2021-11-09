Everything We Know About Stevie J And Faith Evans' Split

Unfortunately, Stevie J and Faith Evans were rumored to have had marriage troubles early on. Before they even reached their one-year anniversary, the drama started playing out on social media. TMZ reported in 2019 that they unfollowed each other on Instagram. She later followed him back, but he neglected to do the same. Stevie also wrote a series of passive-aggressive tweets, per the outlet. "Drunk people always speak their truth," he wrote in one segment of the tweetstorm. "All that glitters ain't gold," he said in another. One year later, Evans got arrested for felony domestic violence after allegedly attacking her husband, per TMZ. (The case got dropped in June 2020.)

Despite their troubles, both Evans and Stevie said in 2018 that Biggie Smalls — Evans' ex-husband and Stevie's friend and collaborator — would not object to their marriage. "I'm sure he'd be happy that she's happy," Stevie said on BET's "Raq Rants". Evans agreed, saying that it wasn't a big deal since Stevie and Biggie weren't super close.

As for what's next for the two? It's possible they will remain friends, as one week before the filing, Evans wished her ex a happy birthday. Guess we'll have to wait and see.