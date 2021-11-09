Everything We Know About Stevie J And Faith Evans' Split
It seems like just yesterday that famed record producer and star of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" Stevie J married singer Faith Evans. The couple wed in 2018 in a quiet ceremony in Las Vegas — so quiet it took place in a hotel room, TMZ noted. Although the couple had briefly broken up the year prior, they put their differences aside and filed for a marriage license in Sin City. They actually alluded to their nuptials on Twitter prior to the actual affair. Stevie tweeted, "I love you Faith Renee Jordan," to which Evans replied, "I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan." Aww!
Sadly, all good things must come to an end, and TMZ reported on November 9 that the couple has called it quits after three years of marriage. Stevie J is the one who filed the divorce petition, which he may have alluded to in a tweet a few weeks before. "Next chapter," he cryptically wrote. So what happened?
Faith and Stevie J had troubles right out of the gate
Unfortunately, Stevie J and Faith Evans were rumored to have had marriage troubles early on. Before they even reached their one-year anniversary, the drama started playing out on social media. TMZ reported in 2019 that they unfollowed each other on Instagram. She later followed him back, but he neglected to do the same. Stevie also wrote a series of passive-aggressive tweets, per the outlet. "Drunk people always speak their truth," he wrote in one segment of the tweetstorm. "All that glitters ain't gold," he said in another. One year later, Evans got arrested for felony domestic violence after allegedly attacking her husband, per TMZ. (The case got dropped in June 2020.)
Despite their troubles, both Evans and Stevie said in 2018 that Biggie Smalls — Evans' ex-husband and Stevie's friend and collaborator — would not object to their marriage. "I'm sure he'd be happy that she's happy," Stevie said on BET's "Raq Rants". Evans agreed, saying that it wasn't a big deal since Stevie and Biggie weren't super close.
As for what's next for the two? It's possible they will remain friends, as one week before the filing, Evans wished her ex a happy birthday. Guess we'll have to wait and see.