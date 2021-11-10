Legal Experts Explain How Much Trouble Travis Scott Could Be In After Astroworld Tragedy

Many can't help but wonder what's next for rapper Travis Scott following the tragic loss of life that took place at his 2021 Astroworld music festival. One thing remains clear, however. It's going to be a long and arduous road for Scott.

Per ABC News, several lawsuits have now been filed against the "Goosebumps" crooner with many citing negligence and claiming that Scott continued to perform all while knowing emergency vehicles had descended into the crowds. Per Daily Mail, festival attendee Kristian Paredes was the first to come forth and file a lawsuit against Scott, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation. Paredes' attorney Thomas J. Henry claimed that there was "every indication that the performers, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred. Still, they decided to put profits over their attendees and allowed the deadly show to go on."

Nicki Swift spoke with two legal experts to better understand just how much trouble Scott could be facing.