Why Did Kate Middleton, Prince William & The Queen Just Change Their Profile Pictures?

Go on a deep dive of the royals' social media accounts and you'll typically find charming candids and posed photographs that show them at various functions. In particular, Prince William and Kate Middleton prove that they take their job of giving us insight into their day-to-day life seriously. The pair appear to be slowly gravitating towards personalized posts — like that time William boycotted social media to "show support for the entire football community." In July, the prince also tweeted that he was "sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players" following the team's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 finals.

Not to be outshone by her husband, Kate took to Instagram with her first-ever personal comment in September, when she congratulated British tennis player Emma Raducanu. "What an incredible achievement Emma! We will all be rooting for you tomorrow," she wrote, per Harper's Bazaar. Making it extra clear that the sentiment was coming directly from her, Kate signed off with a "C" for Catherine. As of November, the royal pair announced they are "hiring for a communications role," so we can likely expect to see even more personal content coming our way soon.

But while William and Kate might be the most socially active royals (compared to Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth) all three official accounts occasionally change their profile pictures in solidarity. And on November 9, People reported that @dukeandduchessofcambridge, @theroyalfamily and @clarencehouse all updated their profiles for this somber reason.