Meghan Markle Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Finding Freedom

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the subjects of the book "Finding Freedom" written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. The book promises to share details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, and move out of the UK in hopes of living life on their own terms. According to the book's description on Amazon, "Finding Freedom" not only tells an inside story, but it also attempts to "[dispel] the many rumors and misconceptions" that the tabloids have circulated about the couple over the years.

There are many revelations in the book, several of which many people have assumed came directly from Meghan and Harry — or someone very close to them. However, the two have previously said that they did not contribute to the authors' quest for information for the book's inside pages. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to 'Finding Freedom.' This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously said in a statement shared by BBC News. It seems, however, that may not be entirely true. Keep reading for more.