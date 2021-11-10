Meghan Markle Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Finding Freedom
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the subjects of the book "Finding Freedom" written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. The book promises to share details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, and move out of the UK in hopes of living life on their own terms. According to the book's description on Amazon, "Finding Freedom" not only tells an inside story, but it also attempts to "[dispel] the many rumors and misconceptions" that the tabloids have circulated about the couple over the years.
There are many revelations in the book, several of which many people have assumed came directly from Meghan and Harry — or someone very close to them. However, the two have previously said that they did not contribute to the authors' quest for information for the book's inside pages. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to 'Finding Freedom.' This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously said in a statement shared by BBC News. It seems, however, that may not be entirely true. Keep reading for more.
Meghan Markle may have used her communications secretary to get information to Finding Freedom authors
Meghan Markle previously won a lawsuit against the Daily Mail after she was able to prove that the outlet "breached privacy by publishing extracts of letter to her father Thomas [Markle]." The outlet has since filed an appeal, and the case was back in court on November 9. During that hearing, it was revealed that Meghan and Prince Harry's former royal communications chief Jason Knauf had a very different recollection of Meghan's involvement in "Finding Freedom." Associated Newspapers brought this up, and used it to help make their appeal case. "Against this background, the defendant [ANL] submits it has a strongly argued case that by the time of the publication of the articles, the claimant no longer had a reasonable expectation of privacy, given it was written with public consumption in mind at least as a possibility," the publisher told the Court of Appeal.
As it turns out, this may not be entirely new information. Back in November 2020, Vanity Fair reported that Meghan admitted that she shared "details about her relationship with her father with a third party—but did not contact the authors directly." And, it seems that may still be the case — thought it's much more clear now. According to the Daily Mail, it was argued that Meghan cooperated with "Finding Freedom" authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand "through her communications secretary Jason Knauf." Only time will tell if this argument helps the judge rule in favor of the Daily Mail.