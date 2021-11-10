The Real Reason Matthew McConaughey's Comments About The COVID-19 Vaccine Are Raising Eyebrows

Actor and producer Matthew McConaughey raised a few eyebrows while discussing the COVID-19 vaccine at The New York Times' DealBook summit.

As reported by The New York Times, McConaughey admitted to journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin that he believed that much of the issues surrounding the pandemic had been "politicized" by both the right and the left. He was also adamant that he was pro-mask and made it clear under no uncertain terms (ahem, Aaron Rodgers) that he and his wife were vaccinated. "I didn't do it because someone told me I had to — [I] chose to do it," he explained. McConaughey also said he "quarantined harder" than many of his friends and was still relying on a "heavy amount" of COVID-19 testing, though he was aware not everyone was in the same position to be able to do so.

Still, some of his remarks at the DealBook conference managed to ruffle a few feathers.