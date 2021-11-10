The Real Reason Ivana Trump Kept Half Of Her Ex-Husband's Ashes

We all have different ways of mourning, especially when it's the death of a loved one. Some people mourn alone or with a big group of people, some people scream, shout, and cry, while others just silently reminisce on the past. Celebrities mourn in many different ways too. Jennifer Hudson spoke about grief and mourning after her mother, brother, and nephew were murdered in 2008 by Hudson's ex-brother-in-law, William Balfour. "You don't know how strong you are until you are placed in that kind of moment," Hudson said to The Observer in 2015. "Mom would always tell us if you are hurting, moan and you will feel better. ... There is not a day that goes by when I don't repeat the things she said."

After Cory Monteith's fatal overdose, Lea Michele said writing music helped her while she was grieving her ex-boyfriend and castmate. "I had this experience happen to me [and] decided to write about it. ...That's what felt organic," Michele told the Los Angeles Times. She also remembered hearing her song, Cannonball, for the first time and how it impacted her so strongly. "I just literally keeled over because grief is a very scary thing, and there comes a point where it can really take you down. ['Cannonball'] lifted me up," Michele said. "It was what I needed to get through my difficult situation."

Now, Ivana Trump is in the news because her ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi died on October 29. She has requested to keep half of his ashes after his cremation.