The Real Reason Prince Harry's Relationship With Jack Dorsey Is Strained

Prince Harry has long had a bone to pick with the media. After his late mother, Princess Diana, was tragically killed at (as endless outlets like The Washington Post have opined) the hands of the British media, the Duke of Sussex was scarred for life. The browbeatings he's taken from the media intensified in 2018 when he tied the knot with wife Meghan Markle.

When the couple finally had enough of the media and the royal scrutiny, the two shockingly departed from their senior royal duties — a move that has been dubbed "Megxit." Since then, Harry and Meghan have long moved on, settling in the cozy suburb of Montecito, California (via Vogue) where they raise their two children — son Archie and daughter Lilibet. But despite escaping the British media, Harry and Meghan still make headlines given their high social standing.

As the founders of the Archewell Foundation, both Harry and Meghan support "journalistic diversity and news media organizations that are committed to reporting the truth, uncovering untold stories and giving voice to the voiceless" (via Archewell). In a world dominated by Mark Zuckerbergs and Jack Dorseys, such a feat may be impossible to accomplish given social media's reach to spread misinformation, but that's not stopping Harry. Now, the Duke of Sussex is opening up about his strained relationship with the aforementioned embattled Twitter founder.