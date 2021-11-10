The Real Reason Hilaria Baldwin Is Slamming The Paparazzi

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, have what we would call a love/hate relationship with the media. As fans know, Alec has been in hot water with the press several times in the past. One of the most notable instances was when Alec left his daughter, Ireland Baldwin, that (now infamous) nasty voicemail that reached the interwebs and subsequently went viral. Alec has also snapped on the paparazzi several times, even getting physical with them.

Now the actor has been at the center of headlines due to his role in the October accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The tragic event occurred on the set of "Rust," when Alec was handed what he thought to be a gun loaded with blanks. But the weapon had live ammunition, and when it discharged, Hutchins and the film's director, Joel Souza, got struck, according to The New York Times. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Alec tweeted before stating that he has been cooperating with police. As for Souza, he recovered from his injuries.

Hilaria also spoke about the incident, stating, "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD. You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it's traumatic." She also noted how the family needs space to address the actor's mental health. Now, the press is really getting to her.