Is Salma Hayek Living In A Haunted House?
When we think of celebrity houses, lavish mansions with sprawling views of the city come to mind. They tend to have over-the-top amenities, too. But some of these homes have out-of-this-world home features, with some celebs sharing some pretty creepy ghost stories. For instance, when she first moved to Los Angeles, Jennifer Aniston said she lived in a house where the resident ghost hated her roommate at the time. "This dishwasher would start to go, or the coffee maker would start to go, or the stereo would just turn on at full volume. And it was terrifying," she said on the "The Late Late Show with James Corden." She had someone come over to help drive it away, but it turns out that the ghost apparently didn't like who she was living with. "I moved out," she said. "I feel terrible, but I couldn't say, 'It doesn't like you.' I mean that would be terrible."
Kardashians also had encounters with the paranormal! Kendall Jenner once shared with Vogue that she's had some spooky encounters in her mom's house. "Kylie and I would always hear footsteps on the roof while no one was home," she shared. "Kylie's shower used to turn on all the time and we never knew why. So yeah, I'm convinced it was a ghost."
Even Salma Hayek's London home wasn't immune to supernatural creatures, and she had to take desperate measures to solve the spooky issue.
Salma Hayek says her house had 20 ghosts
According to "Eternals" actor Salma Hayek, her house is unfortunately infested with ghosts. During a November 8 appearance on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show," she shared how supernatural beings roaming around made one of her workers quit. "I didn't see these, but somebody didn't want to work there anymore because the piano played by itself. Lights go on and off or the doors and the windows opened and closed," she divulged. Indifferent to ghosts, Hayek quipped, "I think he was drunk."
But it's gotten to the point that even Hayek's daughter got spooked by the spirits, so she went ahead and "finally" sought the help of a paranormal expert. "So, he starts going through the rooms and says, 'There's an old lady here and a child.' He found like 20." Unfortunately for the residents of the Hayek home, not all ghosts were driven away. There apparently was a nun with "good vibes" that refused to leave.
Although they may not be able to drive all of them away, at least they can stop worrying about windows opening and closing by themselves! Until Hayek and her family move to a different home, she has to make do living in a "haunted house" for quite a while.