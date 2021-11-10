Is Salma Hayek Living In A Haunted House?

When we think of celebrity houses, lavish mansions with sprawling views of the city come to mind. They tend to have over-the-top amenities, too. But some of these homes have out-of-this-world home features, with some celebs sharing some pretty creepy ghost stories. For instance, when she first moved to Los Angeles, Jennifer Aniston said she lived in a house where the resident ghost hated her roommate at the time. "This dishwasher would start to go, or the coffee maker would start to go, or the stereo would just turn on at full volume. And it was terrifying," she said on the "The Late Late Show with James Corden." She had someone come over to help drive it away, but it turns out that the ghost apparently didn't like who she was living with. "I moved out," she said. "I feel terrible, but I couldn't say, 'It doesn't like you.' I mean that would be terrible."

Kardashians also had encounters with the paranormal! Kendall Jenner once shared with Vogue that she's had some spooky encounters in her mom's house. "Kylie and I would always hear footsteps on the roof while no one was home," she shared. "Kylie's shower used to turn on all the time and we never knew why. So yeah, I'm convinced it was a ghost."

Even Salma Hayek's London home wasn't immune to supernatural creatures, and she had to take desperate measures to solve the spooky issue.