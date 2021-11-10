Inside Tyler Baltierra's Devastating Breakdown On Teen Mom

Thanks to his role as a teen dad on "16 and Pregnant," Tyler Baltierra has risen to stardom and he now appears in the MTV series "Teen Mom OG." We've watched the Michigan native evolve from a boy to a man, and we've been through so much of his life. Unlike many other couples on the "Teen Mom" franchise, Tyler and wife Catelynn Baltierra gave up their daughter for adoption because they felt she would have a better life.

In the series, their visits with Carly are often highlighted when her adoptive parents let them be. In the beginning, we saw a lot of the couple's interactions with their daughter, but lately, Carly's adoptive parents (Brandon and Teresa) have not allowed the cameras to film out of respect for their privacy. "We didn't see her [in 2020] at all because of the pandemic. Like nobody was, you know, flying anywhere, going anywhere," Catelynn shared with In Touch Weekly in February. "So yeah. That never happened. That didn't happen this year." Catelynn also said that while they didn't physically see Carly, they at least used other means of communication. "We've done a FaceTime, like Novalee and [Carly] FaceTimed. But yeah, like visit-wise, it's just kind of up in the air until things calm down or people are vaccinated," she told the outlet, stating that future plans were up in the air.

Tyler and Catelynn are also proud parents to daughters Novalee and Vaeda, but Carly's absence still leaves a hole in their hearts.