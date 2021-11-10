How Meghan Markle's Latest Public Ensemble Gave A Nod To The UK
Meghan Markle took part in The New York Times DealBook Online Summit in New York City on November 9. The Duchess of Sussex was on-hand to further lobby for paid parental leave, a cause that has become a central focus as she dips her toe into the political world. She first made her case in an open letter to Congress that was published on the Paid Leave for All website on October 20. During the summit, Meghan further explained the importance of paid family leave. "I think this is one of those issues that is not red or blue. We can all agree that people need support certainly when they've just had a child," Meghan said, according to People magazine.
This marked Meghan's second trip to New York this year. The Duchess of Sussex traveled to the Big Apple with her husband, Prince Harry, in September, marking their first public appearance as a couple since welcoming their daughter Lilibet Diana back in June. Meghan's wardrobe was very much a topic of conversation during her first trip, and not much was different this time around. For The New York Times event, Meghan wore a pair of black dress slacks, a short-sleeved black blouse, a belt with gold accents, a pair of black pumps, and a special accessory that was a nod to the UK.
Meghan Markle wore a poppy pin on her blouse
Meghan Markle's all black ensemble was complimented by one primary accessory: a red poppy pin. The Duchess of Sussex chose to wear the flower in honor of Remembrance Day, which falls on November 11. Poppies are viewed as a sign of respect in honor of those who fight or have fought in the British military. According to Royal Central, poppies are worn because they are the flowers that "grew on the battlefields after World War One ended." Over the years, the royal family has kept this tradition going, and Meghan had sported poppies in the past — whenever she attended Remembrance Day events while living in the UK. Royal Central reports that Queen Elizabeth wears five poppies in honor of Remembrance Day, and Kate Middleton has often worn three poppies. The site speculates that the number of poppies could symbolize the various branches of the armed forces.
Meghan's decision to wear a poppy during her recent appearance was a nod to her old life, but also a nod to her husband, Prince Harry, who served 10 years in the military, according to Us Weekly. The move comes on the heels of other members of the royal family — including the queen and the Cambridges — changing their social media photos to pictures of poppies, People magazine reported.