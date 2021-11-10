How Meghan Markle's Latest Public Ensemble Gave A Nod To The UK

Meghan Markle took part in The New York Times DealBook Online Summit in New York City on November 9. The Duchess of Sussex was on-hand to further lobby for paid parental leave, a cause that has become a central focus as she dips her toe into the political world. She first made her case in an open letter to Congress that was published on the Paid Leave for All website on October 20. During the summit, Meghan further explained the importance of paid family leave. "I think this is one of those issues that is not red or blue. We can all agree that people need support certainly when they've just had a child," Meghan said, according to People magazine.

This marked Meghan's second trip to New York this year. The Duchess of Sussex traveled to the Big Apple with her husband, Prince Harry, in September, marking their first public appearance as a couple since welcoming their daughter Lilibet Diana back in June. Meghan's wardrobe was very much a topic of conversation during her first trip, and not much was different this time around. For The New York Times event, Meghan wore a pair of black dress slacks, a short-sleeved black blouse, a belt with gold accents, a pair of black pumps, and a special accessory that was a nod to the UK.