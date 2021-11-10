Did Donald Trump Just Openly Blast These Republican Lawmakers?

Donald Trump might not have a place or a seat at the congressional table, or even a Twitter account to talk about it, but he certainly has a lot to say. Fox News reported that while at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner on November 8, Trump supposedly went off on the 13 congressional Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill backed by President Joe Biden. New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican, who voted in favor of the bill and was also at the dinner, must have felt the ground beneath her shake when Trump spoke. New York Post reporter Julie Grace Brufke tweeted, "Per a source at the NRCC dinner with Trump last evening: 'He railed on 13 Rs who voted for infrastructure with Nicole Malliotakis there. She was visibly shaken by it.'" Brufke also noted how the source shared it was a lengthy speech, and "Trump was friendly with McCarthy."

The reported rant isn't so surprising, as Trump is big on loyalty. And according to some people, he shows it in return. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Politico in 2018, "I think Trump actually is loyal to a very wide range of people, and I suspect he learned it from his father."

In other words, Trump wants to know what side Republicans are on, even when he's not included in the plot.