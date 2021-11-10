Is This How NFL Teams Feel About Aaron Rodgers' Punishment?

As if contracting COVID-19 wasn't bad enough, things have gone from bad to worse for Aaron Rodgers. On November 9, Rodgers — who'd previously stated that he was "immunized" — was said to be "upset" over the way in which his decision not to get vaccinated was being received by fans and the media. A source close to the Green Bay Packers quarterback told People, "He knew some people would disagree with him, but he didn't know that it would become the sh**storm it became."

Previously, the athlete dropped by the Pat McAfee Show to complain that he was caught "in the crosshairs of the woke mob." Rodgers also explained that he was allergic to ingredients in the Moderna and Pfizer shots, and was wary of blood clotting issues tied to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which led him to seek alternative treatments. However, the ensuing backlash had him walking back some of his statements — and once more, the Pat McAfee Show was his platform of choice. "I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. And to anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility," Rogers said on November 9.

The three-time MVP is also getting fined for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols (including not wearing a mask during press conferences), and that reportedly isn't sitting too well with other players.