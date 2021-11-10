What Was Kate Middleton Just Spotted Wearing From Over 10 Years Ago?

Recycling and upcycling clothing is all the rage in Tinseltown and beyond. Angelina Jolie made huge waves when her children upcycled her threads from past public outings at Marvel's "Eternals" events, with Jolie telling British Vogue in March that she purchases "quality pieces, and then just wear them to death." Across the pond, Kate Middleton is proof this trend has stretched beyond the borders of Hollywood. The Duchess of Cambridge has made a name in the fashion world for repeatedly recycling outfits worn in public. At the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland, Kate stayed on-theme by wearing an 18-month-old Epione coat dress and re-wearing a pair of navy blue Rupert Sanderson heels she's been photographed in at least a dozen times (per the Daily Mail).

To represent Generation Earthshot (Kate and husband Prince William's organization designed to teach kids about the planet's protection) at a children's school in October, Kate re-wore a green Erdem blazer first seen in public on a 2014 tour of New Zealand with William. The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge are definitely ardent environmentalists, tweeting for the occasion of the Climate Change Conference that if humanity is "to achieve our goal to repair our planet in what is now less than a decade, it is our shared responsibility to continue thinking differently, acting boldly, and making the impossible, possible."

Clearly, Kate's fashion choices personify their green philosophy — and her outfit at a November outing was the latest to follow suit.