The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Jerry Douglas

Jerry Douglas had died. The iconic soap opera star — who was probably best known for his role as John Abbott in "The Young and the Restless" – died aged 88 on November 9 after what his family described as being "a short illness," according to TMZ.

Jerry appeared on the iconic CBS soap opera for a whopping more than three decades, during which time his character was killed off in 2006. The star continued to appear on the show for a few episodes despite his character's death, even appearing as Abbot's ghost and in flashback scenes. But that wasn't the only role he took on during his stint on the show. Jerry also lent his acting chops to another character, Alistair Wallingford, who he played for a few months in 2008.

But that isn't the only place fans will know Jerry from. According to his impressive IMDb resume, he also made an appearance in a couple of episodes of "Melrose Place" in the late 1990s, played several characters in "Barnaby Jones," and popped up in an episode of "Cold Case" in 2007.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Kym Douglas, who fans may know from "The Bold and the Beautiful" and from her appearances on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Jerry is also survived by his three children, Jodaman Douglas and Avra Douglas, who he shared with his former wife, Arlene Martel, and Hunter Douglas, who he welcomed with Kym.