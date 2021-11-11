Fans Have Agreed There Is One Clear Performance That Absolutely Stole The CMAs

When it was first revealed that Jennifer Hudson would be performing at this year's Country Music Awards, hardcore country fans weren't happy. After all, she's popular for her R&B and soul music, and she has barely dabbled in the genre. "Why oh why is Jennifer Hudson performing on CMAs? She's not country. She's got a great voice and I'm sure she's lovely but country? Noooo!" one user tweeted. "I'm going #boycott the #CMAawards . The @CountryMusic is getting way to damn political!!!!!! This is absolutely bull sh*t!!!!!.... Jennifer Hudson ISN'T country!!!!!!" said another.

But CMAs producer Robert Deaton begs to disagree, as he personally approached Hudson after watching a screening of "RESPECT," a film in which she played the legendary Aretha Franklin, per Hits Daily Double. He was so impressed by her performance, in fact, that he wanted her to perform on country music's biggest night. Hudson came on board almost immediately, as she recognized how country music influenced Franklin's music.

"I feel like country music and gospel music are a huge base of it," she said. "One of my favorite things to do is tell stories through a song. Music can create a scene that fills in what you didn't even know you had. It brings people into that place or that moment. It brings me to the Country Music Association Awards. Somehow we have common ground because we're all here for the love of music, right?" And, as it turns out, Hudson did not disappoint.