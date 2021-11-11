What Truly Shaped Prince Harry In His Life And Made Him The Person He Is Today?

Prince Harry had the honor of presenting "the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families living with the invisible wounds of war" at a military veterans event in New York on November 10 (per the Daily Mail). The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle slayed in their glamorous outfits as they attended the Salute to Freedom Gala at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum to pay tribute to military vets.

Harry also delivered a heartwarming speech, per the Mirror, and said that he was now living the "American Dream." The ginger-haired prince was also impressed by the way that America looks after their war vets. He said, "I've lived in the US for close to two years now. I have to say, witnessing your support for all those that put themselves in harm's way in defense of our freedoms and liberties — it's remarkable and hugely respected." He mentioned that it reminded him of the way the U.K. also supports the British military. Harry continued, "The armed forces communities in both our countries share a special bond, and I'm grateful to have served in support of our joint allyship for many years."

In "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers," Prince William mentioned that their grandfather always reminded him and Harry to "look after the welfare of the military and represent them and be there for them," per the Independent. In fact, Harry revealed that his time in the military had a majo impact on him.