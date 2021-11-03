The Real Reason Royal Experts Think Prince Harry Could Be Returning To Royal Duties

After months of speculation from royal observers and fans, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to let go of their royal duties in January 2020. The couple made a transatlantic move to the U.S. and have started a new life with their two children in California. The duo has also kept themselves busy with work — they signed multimillion-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify to produce children's content, informative docuseries, and podcasts.

With the Sussexes gone, Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen taking charge on most royal fronts. Queen Elizabeth has always been busy, too, but in October she spent a night in King Edward VII's hospital and underwent medical tests. The doctors advised her to rest for at least two weeks. An official statement followed, saying that the queen now seemed to be in "good spirits" and returned to Windsor Castle, per BBC. Far away in California, word had spread that the Duke of Sussex was in "panic" mode following reports of the queen's admission to the hospital. "He felt helpless being 5,000 miles away in Montecito, [California,] and has been checking-in non-stop with her," an insider told Us Weekly.

Harry's distance from his royal duties means that he may not have much else to do in his position other than worry about his grandmother. But is there room for a possible intervention? Some royal experts believe that he could be returning to his royal duties.