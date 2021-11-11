The Real Meaning Behind Bite Me By Avril Lavigne

In anticipation of her newly released single "Bite Me," Avril Lavigne appeared on Kevan Kenney's series on YouTube to chat about everything from her new music and thinking back on her early-aughts career. As for the song itself, she described "Bite Me" as a track about someone who comes back wanting a second chance after they "f***ed up so royally" and realizing too late that they had a good thing.

"It's a song about self-worth and really standing up for yourself and just being like, 'You know what, you didn't treat me right. You didn't treat me well, and that doesn't work for me. So baby, you can bite me,'" she explained of the song, which she also called "super sassy." "It's about me reflecting and looking back at either my past or what I had just been through, in heartbreak or whatever. It's kind of like me poking fun at myself and love in a weird way."

Lavigne also touches on the music video for "Bite Me," which has yet to see an official release, but can still keep fans anticipating it. "I had the most fun shooting this video. I laughed the whole time. The entire time we were shooting this video. So, Travis is in the video, and I started the day out falling out of my trailer," she continued.