Nicole Kidman's Flirty Reaction To Keith Urban's CMAs Performance Meant More Than You Think - Exclusive

Few country singers are able to achieve crossover success in the pop world the way Ketih Urban has. Over the course of his 11-album career, the Australian-born singer has amassed 20 number-one singles and four Grammys, according to Country Music Nation. Then in 2006, he married fellow famed Australian Nicole Kidman and had two daughters with her: Sunday and Faith, per Us Weekly.

Despite their busy schedules, this celebrity couple has been able to make their relationship work for 15 years. "Obviously I work hard, but when I'm off, I'm off," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018. "We have a really good life in Nashville that's very simple, quiet and nourishing because we've made it like that."

When Urban performed at the 2021 CMA Awards, Kidman was there in the crowd to support him. At one point during the performance, the camera turned to Kidman, who was jamming out hardcore. But could this cute little moment mean more than meets the eye? We spoke with a body language expert to figure out just what was going through her mind.