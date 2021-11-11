Nicole Kidman's Flirty Reaction To Keith Urban's CMAs Performance Meant More Than You Think - Exclusive
Few country singers are able to achieve crossover success in the pop world the way Ketih Urban has. Over the course of his 11-album career, the Australian-born singer has amassed 20 number-one singles and four Grammys, according to Country Music Nation. Then in 2006, he married fellow famed Australian Nicole Kidman and had two daughters with her: Sunday and Faith, per Us Weekly.
Despite their busy schedules, this celebrity couple has been able to make their relationship work for 15 years. "Obviously I work hard, but when I'm off, I'm off," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018. "We have a really good life in Nashville that's very simple, quiet and nourishing because we've made it like that."
When Urban performed at the 2021 CMA Awards, Kidman was there in the crowd to support him. At one point during the performance, the camera turned to Kidman, who was jamming out hardcore. But could this cute little moment mean more than meets the eye? We spoke with a body language expert to figure out just what was going through her mind.
Nicole Kidman's face said it all — she's in love
Jess Ponce III is a body language expert, media coach, international personal branding expert, and author of the book "A.W.E.S.O.M.E." And he deduced that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are connected on a deep spiritual level. "While her husband was on stage Nicole gave every indication that she was on a journey with him," he told Nicki Swift exclusively. "Her eyes were closed, she was smiling, and swaying back-and-forth with her head, indicating that she had completely surrendered to the moment."
Indeed, it certainly looked like Kidman was in her own moment, perhaps even in another world. Ponce agreed. "It was almost as if she was transported to someplace," he said. "Was it a moment they had together, a memory of this song, or just that her superstar husband was on stage." Perhaps Kidman was putting herself back into the scene of their wedding 15 years ago.
Ultimately, Kidman's reaction to her husband's performance was an expression of love. "Her ear to ear smile was an unmistakable sign that she was loving the moment, and in many ways loving him," Ponce said, comparing her to a fangirl of the singer — albeit one with a much deeper connection to him. And Kidman's eyes proved how deep that connection goes. "Her eyes being closed indicated a complete surrender or trust," Ponce said. "And who doesn't want that in a lover?"