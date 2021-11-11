Teri Hatcher's Desperate Housewives Reunion Is Burning Up Instagram

Teri Hatcher has starred in dozens of television projects over the years, but to many fans, she will always be Susan Mayer from "Desperate Housewives." She has kept pretty busy since the series wrapped in 2012 (via IMDb), and one particular upcoming project set the stage for a fabulous "Desperate Housewives" reunion. She recently shared a teaser for it on her Instagram page, and her fans are going wild.

Hatcher shared the Instagram post on November 10 and it contained three photographs. She wore a gorgeous red power suit in the snapshots as she promoted her Hallmark movie titled "A Kiss Before Christmas." The actor credited designer Ong-Oaj Pairam for the suit and Italian shoe designer Evaluna for the sparkly stiletto heels. A white, lacy top peeked out from under the suit blazer, and rose gold feather earrings from Mahrukh Akuly Jewelry completed the look.

Hatcher thanked all of the stylists and designers involved for "helping me craft the perfect #christmas #redcarpet look," as she penned, and her fans agreed she knocked it out of the park. She stood solo in the second and third shots she shared, but the first one included a fan-favorite "Desperate Housewives" co-star of Hatcher's that significantly elevated the popularity of the post. Who could it be?