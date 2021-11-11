Teri Hatcher's Desperate Housewives Reunion Is Burning Up Instagram
Teri Hatcher has starred in dozens of television projects over the years, but to many fans, she will always be Susan Mayer from "Desperate Housewives." She has kept pretty busy since the series wrapped in 2012 (via IMDb), and one particular upcoming project set the stage for a fabulous "Desperate Housewives" reunion. She recently shared a teaser for it on her Instagram page, and her fans are going wild.
Hatcher shared the Instagram post on November 10 and it contained three photographs. She wore a gorgeous red power suit in the snapshots as she promoted her Hallmark movie titled "A Kiss Before Christmas." The actor credited designer Ong-Oaj Pairam for the suit and Italian shoe designer Evaluna for the sparkly stiletto heels. A white, lacy top peeked out from under the suit blazer, and rose gold feather earrings from Mahrukh Akuly Jewelry completed the look.
Hatcher thanked all of the stylists and designers involved for "helping me craft the perfect #christmas #redcarpet look," as she penned, and her fans agreed she knocked it out of the park. She stood solo in the second and third shots she shared, but the first one included a fan-favorite "Desperate Housewives" co-star of Hatcher's that significantly elevated the popularity of the post. Who could it be?
Teri Hatcher has a long-awaited reunion
Joining Teri Hatcher to promote Hallmark's "A Kiss Before Christmas" was her "Desperate Housewives" co-star James Denton. They were all smiles as they walked together for the event (a photo different from the above October reunion that you can view on Instagram), taking many "Desperate Housewives" fans back to their days as Susan Mayer and Mike Delfino. Hatcher explained to E! News' Daily Pop that Denton was producing the upcoming Hallmark movie and he reached out to gauge her potential interest. He wasn't sure she'd be interested, but she noted her reaction was, "Are you kidding me? This sounds like the perfect way for us to reunite!"
In "A Kiss Before Christmas," Hatcher and Denton portray a married couple with teenagers. Hatcher shared it was easy and natural for them to embrace the dynamic needed, thanks to their history. She also quipped, "And since they killed Mike in 'Desperate Housewives,' this was the only way we were gonna get a reunion!"
As People detailed, they play Ethan and Joyce Holt. On Christmas Eve, he bemoans a lost promotion and wonders what would have happened had he done life differently. This was Denton's first opportunity to produce a Hallmark Christmas movie, and he was thrilled Hatcher joined him. "We've always wanted to work together again, and we found the perfect vehicle for what I think is the first 'Desperate Housewives' reunion." Fans in the comments are loving this reunion and honestly so are we!