Why Kerry Washington's Dad Is A Hit With Fans

Some celebrities tend to be more private (cough, cough, Beyoncé...) but other celebrities gift us regular folk with an insight into their hilarious family members. Ben Stiller once talked about his late father and mother, comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, and how their sense of humor affected him. "My dad is just naturally funny as a person. I feel like he just can't help but be funny, because he's so committed to who he is. And I think in some way for me, my mom's sense of humor feels more — I feel more connected to that probably," Ben revealed to NPR in 2013, years before his parents' deaths. "We laugh at the same things more. But my dad makes me laugh as much as he makes everybody else in the world laugh.

Comedian Andy Kindler also discussed how having a humorous father spoiled him. "I grew up in a family where everyone was really funny; my dad is the funniest person I know, he's hilarious, so I thought that everybody was funny, you know, then I got into the real world," Kindler told Austin CultureMap.

As for Kerry Washington, her father, Earl Washington, was once a real estate broker. But after being nominated for an Emmy twice, he may have found a new calling in comedy and acting. And if Kerry's latest Instagram post is any indication, Earl's star power continues to rise, and she just might lose a couple of her fans to her father.