Is This Why Kate Middleton Stopped Wearing Handbags?

Kate Middleton is almost always making headlines for her style choices, and she's been known to cause popular brands to sell out of various items that she has worn.In June 2020, for example, the Daily Mail reported that the Duchess of Cambridge caused a mass-buying frenzy when she appeared on Zoom early on in the coronavirus pandemic. "Demand for the Duchess's lockdown looks has boosted global fashion searches by an average of 86 [percent], according to research," the outlet reported, adding that several of Kate's looks had sold out at major design houses and retailers around the globe.

In May 2021, Cosmopolitan put together an article that listed all of the shoes that Kate has worn over the years — and included the price and where to buy them. From espadrilles to wedges, from sneakers to pumps, if you want to look like a real-life princess, you can. That's the idea, in part, while others just really like Kate's fashion sense. Another example? Her favorite LK Bennett wedges became a super popular item years ago, and still seem to be a hot commodity today.

Fans have also taken a liking to many of the accessories that Kate has chosen to pair with her looks, from jewelry to handbags, though the latter appears to be a thing of the past.