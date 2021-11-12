Why Were Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Just In New Jersey?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have certainly not been wasting their time during their trip to the East Coast, which happens to be their second one within a few months.

In November, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City, according to People. The royal couple looked every bit the Americana power couple with Harry in a Giorgio Armani tux and Meghan in an eye-popping red custom made Carolina Herrara gown. While on the red carpet, Meghan gushed about her husband, saying, "I'm always proud of him," per Us Weekly, while Harry couldn't help but tell the crowd during his speech that he is most certainly living the life in California. "Just last week, I went for a ride on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile — how's that for living the American dream," he said, as detailed by Metro.

While this isn't a royal trip per se, you may think it was simply by where Harry and Meghan decided to go for their next stop.