The Truth About Joanna Gaines' Subtle Facial Piercing
Joanna Gaines isn't like the other moms — she's a cool mom! Since we first saw Joanna and her husband Chip hammer (and shiplap) their way into our living rooms in 2013 on "Fixer Upper," it's been love at first sight. From decorating a house to cooking a mean dinner to just being a downright great mom, Joanna is pretty much Super Woman in the flesh. We mean, is there ANYTHING she cannot do? The reality star comes from a family of five, and we have to believe that her upbringing shaped her into the amazing person she is today.
Like many of us, Joanna is close with her little sister Mary Kay "Mikey" McCall. Mary Kay is the proud mother of six, and she also lives in Waco with her husband. Can you imagine what family get-togethers with that brood must be like? Joanna appears to have a great bond with her sissy, and she's undoubtedly her biggest cheerleader. In May, Joanna shared a series of photos to promote her sister's new business Ferny's — a plant shop. In the post, Joanna expressed how proud she was of Mikey for pursuing her dreams. "Mikey's sense of wonder and heart for adventure mixed with her love of plants and vintage finds have helped her create something truly special," Joanna gushed. "I can't wait to see all that she does with @fernysretroplantshop."
While the two sisters bond over their successful businesses, they also seem to bond over other things... like piercings.
Joanna Gianes used to rock a nose piercing
Joanna Gaines can pull off a lot of things for her look. For example, she can make a basic t-shirt and pair of light-wash jeans look fashionable while she walks through a house demo. While most of Joanna's looks are what you'd expect, she once got her nose pierced, and we're just as surprised as you are! In an essay for People, the mother of five made a surprising confession that she got her nose pierced a few years back with the help of her little sister, Mary Kay "Mikey" McCall.
In the essay for the magazine, Joanna noted that the piercing was "way outside my comfort zone," but thanked her sister's free spirit for the decision. She shares that she wanted "in on the adventure," and the next thing she knew, she and her sister were on their way to get piercings. Just when we thought that we couldn't love Joanna more... Fans can catch a peek of the nose ring in a 2017 episode of the series titled "Austin Couple Finds Waco Charm," in case you want to see it for yourself.
"I never thought I'd wear that little stud for long — I just wanted to step out and try something completely new. But there's a reason that now, years later, I still keep it tucked away with my other jewelry," Joanna confessed. "When I see it, I'm reminded of Mikey more than anything and the way she called out my playful side that day." We LOVE this.