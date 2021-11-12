The Truth About Joanna Gaines' Subtle Facial Piercing

Joanna Gaines isn't like the other moms — she's a cool mom! Since we first saw Joanna and her husband Chip hammer (and shiplap) their way into our living rooms in 2013 on "Fixer Upper," it's been love at first sight. From decorating a house to cooking a mean dinner to just being a downright great mom, Joanna is pretty much Super Woman in the flesh. We mean, is there ANYTHING she cannot do? The reality star comes from a family of five, and we have to believe that her upbringing shaped her into the amazing person she is today.

Like many of us, Joanna is close with her little sister Mary Kay "Mikey" McCall. Mary Kay is the proud mother of six, and she also lives in Waco with her husband. Can you imagine what family get-togethers with that brood must be like? Joanna appears to have a great bond with her sissy, and she's undoubtedly her biggest cheerleader. In May, Joanna shared a series of photos to promote her sister's new business Ferny's — a plant shop. In the post, Joanna expressed how proud she was of Mikey for pursuing her dreams. "Mikey's sense of wonder and heart for adventure mixed with her love of plants and vintage finds have helped her create something truly special," Joanna gushed. "I can't wait to see all that she does with @fernysretroplantshop."

While the two sisters bond over their successful businesses, they also seem to bond over other things... like piercings.