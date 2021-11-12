Why Emma Roberts Holding Hands With A Man Other Than Her Boyfriend Is Raising Eyebrows

Emma Roberts' life in the last few years has completely changed. The star went from being in a seven-year on-again, off-again relationship with fiancé and "American Horror Story" co-star, Evan Peters, to ending her engagement in 2019 and starting a romance with Garrett Hedlund shortly after. Since then, the pair have been quietly dating and aside from some sweet moments of PDA, they have never openly talked about each other or their connection.

It makes sense, given the fact that Roberts previously told Cosmopolitan, "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended ... It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience." She stayed true to her world because, in August 2020, the actor surprised the world by announcing she was pregnant and expecting a baby with Hedlund. Their son — Rhodes Robert Hedlund — was born on December 27.

But nearly a year after welcoming their child, some people think there might be trouble in paradise after Roberts was spotted with another man.