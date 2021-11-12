Why Was Tamron Hall Initially Upset When She Found Out She Was Having A Boy?

Everyone has a different journey on getting pregnant and expanding their families, and no two stories are alike. For former "Today Show" personality Tamron Hall, having a baby was not an easy journey. Hall revealed to People that she had tried fertility treatments several times, but sadly, nothing was successful. "When I tried in my 30s, I still felt like I had some time, and the fertility clinic felt like a bright room. In my 40s I saw all the gray," she revealed. "The faces looked gray, the walls were gray, nothing seemed shiny and optimistic."

After leaving the "Today Show" in 2017, Hall had a chance to reevaluate her personal life and decided to take another stab at getting pregnant. By 2018, she was blessed with a pregnancy in her late 40s but worried about sharing the news with the public because she was high-risk. "My doctor said, 'This is your body, your health. You share of your journey what you want to share.' I was terrified I would lose this baby, and I would have to go back and tell everyone that now it was bad news, and after this pregnancy had gone so far," Hall confessed to People.

At 32-weeks pregnant, she really didn't have a choice, so she took to Instagram in March 2019 to share with fans that she had a little one on the way. Hall gave birth to her son Moses the following month, but it wasn't love at first reveal.