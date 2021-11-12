What's Dolly Parton's Favorite Version Of Jolene?

Few country music stars are as influential and long-lasting as Dolly Parton, aside from fellow country queen Reba McEntire. Parton has an incredible discography including her most popular songs "Jolene" and "Islands in the Stream Sun," among other underrated gems. Sometimes, her covers outperformed the original version. For example, Whitney Houston's version of Parton's "I Will Always Love You" became one of the most epic vocal performances ever. Parton told The Big Issue, "I knew it was a good song but I had no idea that it could ever become what it did [with Houston]". But "Jolene" remained the most-loved song in her catalog. As Parton told the outlet, it "has been recorded more than any other song that I have ever written" — over 400 times as of 2020 and in different languages.

Parton released "Jolene" in 1973 to quick success. Though on paper the song is simple in its construction, Parton explained to NPR that the timeless adoration came from the "great chord progression." Additionally, the often-repeated title is something that "even a first-grader or a baby can sing." The origin of the song came during her early years performing on a country-music TV show. A little, red-headed girl named Jolene in the audience asked for an autograph. Parton said about the girl's name, "That is pretty...I'm going to write a song about that."

With so many covers and remixes of her classic songs, it leads us to wonder, what's Dolly Parton's favorite version of "Jolene?"