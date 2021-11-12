How Mina Starsiak Hawk Shut Down A Body Critic On Instagram
Mina Starsiak Hawk got her start on HGTV on the hit show "Good Bones," where she and her mom flip houses together. Mina is just your girl-next-door, and we must admit we love how down-to-earth she appears to be. The show has taken her to new heights both personally and professionally, and it's earned her an Instagram following of over 500,000. Judging by her rapid rise to fame, we think it won't be long until she hits the million-follower mark and beyond.
While she may be a lot more famous now than before she was on national television, Mina has still tried to stick true to her roots. In an exclusive interview with our sister site, The List, Mina shared some poignant words that an ex-director from the show told her when she first got started. "She said, 'As long as you remember that none of this has anything to do with you, you'll stay humble, and you'll be fine. The people who love you and build you up on social media and think you're the bee's knees ... They don't love you," Mina recalled. "They love the version of you that the show is showing. And the people who hate you and think you're terrible ... They don't hate you. They hate that version."
Those words profoundly affected the reality star, and a recent encounter on social media is a prime example. Mina stuck to her guns and the result is worth a round of applause.
Mina Starsiak Hawk won't let one naysayer ruin her self-esteem
Mina Starsiak Hawk is not about to let one negative comment tear her down. The HGTV star has gained popularity for her fun personality, but things took a more serious turn on Instagram in November. Mina shared a post on her Instagram feed that included a snippet of a user comment from one of her photos. "I always respected u for not succumbing to the size 0 celebrity pressure, having a business woman on TV that actually ate food. But alas, that didn't last," the person wrote.
For privacy, Mina blurred out the social media user's name, but the screenshot captured her response. "Such a bummer that all that earns your respect is the size I appear to be, or not to be. I'm the same person with the same work ethic," she wrote. "That believe it or not, eats the same food... Which includes boatloads of Mexican food." Mina went on to reveal that she had cut down her drinking and picked up weight-lifting, and now she's feeling better (and stronger) than ever. She also noted that she has thick skin, but others don't, reminding people to think before they speak (in this case, type).
Mina also included a lengthy caption to go with the screenshot. "While those photos were me, un-photoshopped , SOOO many things we see online ARE edited," Mina wrote. "Nothing wrong with either version, but what is important is that knowledge," she said, reminding people not to compare. Preach, sister!