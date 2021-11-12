How Mina Starsiak Hawk Shut Down A Body Critic On Instagram

Mina Starsiak Hawk got her start on HGTV on the hit show "Good Bones," where she and her mom flip houses together. Mina is just your girl-next-door, and we must admit we love how down-to-earth she appears to be. The show has taken her to new heights both personally and professionally, and it's earned her an Instagram following of over 500,000. Judging by her rapid rise to fame, we think it won't be long until she hits the million-follower mark and beyond.

While she may be a lot more famous now than before she was on national television, Mina has still tried to stick true to her roots. In an exclusive interview with our sister site, The List, Mina shared some poignant words that an ex-director from the show told her when she first got started. "She said, 'As long as you remember that none of this has anything to do with you, you'll stay humble, and you'll be fine. The people who love you and build you up on social media and think you're the bee's knees ... They don't love you," Mina recalled. "They love the version of you that the show is showing. And the people who hate you and think you're terrible ... They don't hate you. They hate that version."

Those words profoundly affected the reality star, and a recent encounter on social media is a prime example. Mina stuck to her guns and the result is worth a round of applause.