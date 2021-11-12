What We Know About Prince Charles' Top Aide Quitting His Role

As a top-ranking royal, it's probably best practice to have a solid right-hand man. Such is the case with Prince Charles, who called Michael Fawcett his close confidant for the better part of four decades. Fawcett, who initially began working for the royal family in 1981 as a footman for Queen Elizabeth (per The Guardian), soon found himself in cahoots with the Prince of Wales. After working as a footman, he was eventually promoted to sergeant footman and assistant valet to Charles, where the two would form a bond lasting a lifetime.

Since infiltrating Prince Charles' inner circle, Fawcett has come under fire for allegedly bullying others and "throw[ing] his weight around" within the royal camp — even stepping back in 1998 as a result. But as any good boy does, Fawcett quickly found himself in the better graces of Charles once more and was not only rehired but promoted to the Prince of Wales' assistant. In fact, Charles has reportedly stated, "I can manage without just about anyone except for Michael" (via iNews).

Fawcett's bad behavior continued in 2003 when he was accused of financial misconduct. The accusations stemmed from Fawcett allegedly selling off unwanted royal gifts and nabbing a percentage of the profits, but the senior official was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing (via BBC). Since then, Fawcett worked his way up to CEO of the Prince's Foundation — but now, after a controversial few months, Fawcett is stepping down from royal duties for good.