What We Know About Prince Charles' Top Aide Quitting His Role
As a top-ranking royal, it's probably best practice to have a solid right-hand man. Such is the case with Prince Charles, who called Michael Fawcett his close confidant for the better part of four decades. Fawcett, who initially began working for the royal family in 1981 as a footman for Queen Elizabeth (per The Guardian), soon found himself in cahoots with the Prince of Wales. After working as a footman, he was eventually promoted to sergeant footman and assistant valet to Charles, where the two would form a bond lasting a lifetime.
Since infiltrating Prince Charles' inner circle, Fawcett has come under fire for allegedly bullying others and "throw[ing] his weight around" within the royal camp — even stepping back in 1998 as a result. But as any good boy does, Fawcett quickly found himself in the better graces of Charles once more and was not only rehired but promoted to the Prince of Wales' assistant. In fact, Charles has reportedly stated, "I can manage without just about anyone except for Michael" (via iNews).
Fawcett's bad behavior continued in 2003 when he was accused of financial misconduct. The accusations stemmed from Fawcett allegedly selling off unwanted royal gifts and nabbing a percentage of the profits, but the senior official was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing (via BBC). Since then, Fawcett worked his way up to CEO of the Prince's Foundation — but now, after a controversial few months, Fawcett is stepping down from royal duties for good.
Michael Fawcett reportedly currying favors for a Saudi billionaire came back to haunt him
News of Michael Fawcett's resignation is sending shockwaves through the royal world — and most certainly Prince Charles'. On November 12, it was revealed that the Prince of Wales' now-former right-hand man is resigning from his royal duties (via the Daily Mail). The jarring revelation comes after months of inquiry into Fawcett's alleged under-the-table workings with Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.
According to the BBC and a number of publications, Fawcett reportedly used his influence to nab Mahfouz an honorary royal designation and British citizenship. The outlet further notes that in September, Prince Charles stated he had "no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities" — the implication being that Fawcett went over Charles' head.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for Clarence House confirmed Fawcett's departure, stating, "Michael Fawcett and Premier Mode will not be providing services to us in the future. We have all agreed to end these arrangements." A spokesperson for the Prince's Foundation — for which Fawcett was chief executive — also revealed to the outlet, "Michael Fawcett has resigned from his post as CEO of The Prince's Foundation." The situation has reportedly left Fawcett "shattered" and "heartbroken," with friends telling the Daily Mail, "He has lost five stone [70 pounds] in weight and is a shadow of his former self."