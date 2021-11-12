The Real Meaning Of Particles By Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson is back in the music game! The star who dominated the charts in the early 2000s, alongside pop artists like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, is making a triumphant return to her pop music career with a cover of Nothing But Thieves' "Particles."

The artist took to Instagram to announce the release of her lucky cover on 11/11, and a corresponding music video. The cover is the first time fans have heard new music from the star since she released six songs coinciding with her audiobook "Open Book" back in February 2020, according to Entertainment Tonight. The few singles were the first songs to come from Simpson in a decade.

With the release of "Particles" fans are hopeful the star is ready to get back into pop music after Simpson struggled through years of alcoholism. "The whole idea of music heals is an honest truth to me," wrote the star on Instagram to announce her cover of "Particles." "This song saved a broken piece of me." So, what is "Particles" really about?