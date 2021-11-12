What Did Aaron Rodgers Estranged Father Say About His Son's COVID-19 Controversy?

Aaron Rodgers recently rocked the NFL — but for the wrong reason. The Green Bay Packers star tested positive for COVID-19 and was required to quarantine, per The New York Times. During training camp in August, he told reporters he was "immunized" against the coronavirus, per NYT. But on November 5, he appeared on SeriusXM's "The Pat McAfee Show" — a program on which he appears every week — and confirmed that he is unvaccinated and instead took ivermectin, which, per the FDA, is used to treat parasites in animals.

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," he said (via Yahoo! Sports). "So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I'd like to set the record straight ..." He went on to claim that he didn't lie when he told reporters he was immunized and spoke critically of vaccine mandates. "I'm not some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther," he said. "I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some sort of woke culture or crazed individuals who say you have to do something."

Now, Rodgers' estranged father is speaking out on his son's controversy. And what he has to say may surprise you.