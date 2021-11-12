The Hilarious Way Oscar Mayer Just Honored Prince Harry

Oscar Mayer doesn't just have a way with B-O-L-O-G-N-A. The purveyor of processed meats can also claim that it has a royal fan in Prince Harry, and it found a special way to thank him for giving one of its most iconic creations a shoutout. Its tribute came a few months after Harry tried a popular American dish for the first time, per Page Six: chicken and waffles.

According to Darren McGrady, a former chef for the royal family, Harry's love affair with American meat products began when he was just a child. "We serve the same bacon you can get in the states, and I broil it just the same. But Prince Harry said to me, 'We had it in America at Disney World, and it's so crispy you can snap it,'" McGrady recalled to Food & Wine. "'You have to broil it first, and then you have to put it in some paper towels and place it in the microwave for a minute.'" And now we're wondering if Harry asked a Disney World employee for this information himself — you'd think an 8-year-old boy would be more impressed with Space Mountain than microwaved meat.

At first, McGrady thought the "little brat" (his words) was the "wurst" (our words) for telling him how to do his job, but he had to admit that Harry's method worked. However, it wasn't Oscar Mayer's bacon that recently impressed the royal, and the company's hotdog tribute to Harry actually wasn't edible at all.