The Hilarious Way Oscar Mayer Just Honored Prince Harry
Oscar Mayer doesn't just have a way with B-O-L-O-G-N-A. The purveyor of processed meats can also claim that it has a royal fan in Prince Harry, and it found a special way to thank him for giving one of its most iconic creations a shoutout. Its tribute came a few months after Harry tried a popular American dish for the first time, per Page Six: chicken and waffles.
According to Darren McGrady, a former chef for the royal family, Harry's love affair with American meat products began when he was just a child. "We serve the same bacon you can get in the states, and I broil it just the same. But Prince Harry said to me, 'We had it in America at Disney World, and it's so crispy you can snap it,'" McGrady recalled to Food & Wine. "'You have to broil it first, and then you have to put it in some paper towels and place it in the microwave for a minute.'" And now we're wondering if Harry asked a Disney World employee for this information himself — you'd think an 8-year-old boy would be more impressed with Space Mountain than microwaved meat.
At first, McGrady thought the "little brat" (his words) was the "wurst" (our words) for telling him how to do his job, but he had to admit that Harry's method worked. However, it wasn't Oscar Mayer's bacon that recently impressed the royal, and the company's hotdog tribute to Harry actually wasn't edible at all.
The Wienermobile got a makeover after Prince Harry rode in it
Remember when a little girl went viral for wearing a hotdog costume on "Princess Day" at her dance school? According to the News and Observer (via People), daring to be different earned her a ride in Oscar Mayer's famous Wienermobile. After bidding farewell to his homeland and trying to make a new life for himself in America, Prince Harry was similarly rewarded. "Just last week, I went for a ride on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile," he said while speaking during the Intrepid Museum's Salute to Freedom Gala in Manhattan, per Vanity Fair. "How's that for living the American dream!"
Oscar Mayer got wind of Harry's comments and clearly "relished" the attention. "It was a dream for us too and we'll get back to you about making a Wienermobile with the steering wheel on the right," read a tweet shared on the brand's Twitter account. A follow-up tweet imagined what a British version of the Wienermobile would look like. In an altered image, the vehicle's red wiener top was made to resemble a double-decker bus. "Here you go Prince Harry- we're mailing the keys to you as we type," that tweet read.
We're going to be "frank" with you — we couldn't find any visual evidence that Prince Harry has ever eaten a hotdog, but according to the Mirror (via The Free Library), he was caught hiding one "behind his back for a photo" during a party in 2006.