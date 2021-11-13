Jeannie Mai's Confession About Her Intimate Life During Pregnancy Is Turning Heads

Jeannie Mai has got her pregnancy glow going on. "The Real" host married rapper Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins in March, and soon found out she was pregnant. For those who watch the talk show, it's no secret that she never wanted children. In fact, one of the reasons Mai and first husband Freddie Harteis divorced was because he wanted to start a family. However, things changed after Mai met Jeezy. She told her "The Real" family that she and Jeezy were expecting their first child after she miscarried one month before their wedding, per People. She shared that they had been hiding the news for five months and were "relieved to finally share the news."

Mai shared how devastated she was about the miscarriage (via The U.S. Sun): "I wondered if I was being punished," she recalled, explaining that, before meeting Jeezy, she had never wanted to have children. "I wondered if I'd jinxed myself or cursed myself. My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I'm talking a hard-stop never," she added. However, Mai finally realized that she felt "safe" with Jeezy and wanted to have a child with him.

Mai revealed that they found out they were expecting one week after they tied the knot. She said, "It was the most beautiful sign that anything's possible, that you're not in control, and God has a plan." Now, Mai's sharing intimate details about her pregnancy.