Jeannie Mai's Confession About Her Intimate Life During Pregnancy Is Turning Heads
Jeannie Mai has got her pregnancy glow going on. "The Real" host married rapper Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins in March, and soon found out she was pregnant. For those who watch the talk show, it's no secret that she never wanted children. In fact, one of the reasons Mai and first husband Freddie Harteis divorced was because he wanted to start a family. However, things changed after Mai met Jeezy. She told her "The Real" family that she and Jeezy were expecting their first child after she miscarried one month before their wedding, per People. She shared that they had been hiding the news for five months and were "relieved to finally share the news."
Mai shared how devastated she was about the miscarriage (via The U.S. Sun): "I wondered if I was being punished," she recalled, explaining that, before meeting Jeezy, she had never wanted to have children. "I wondered if I'd jinxed myself or cursed myself. My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I'm talking a hard-stop never," she added. However, Mai finally realized that she felt "safe" with Jeezy and wanted to have a child with him.
Mai revealed that they found out they were expecting one week after they tied the knot. She said, "It was the most beautiful sign that anything's possible, that you're not in control, and God has a plan." Now, Mai's sharing intimate details about her pregnancy.
Jeannie Mai dishes on her favorite sexual position
Jeannie Mai continues to share her excitement about the pregnancy on social media. One recent Instagram post shows Mai beaming during "Baby J's" checkup. While this might be her first child, her husband Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins has three children from previous relationships, so this is not his first rodeo. However, Mai revealed that Jeezy also seems thrilled about the latest addition to their family.
Mai spoke to Shan Boodram, a certified intimacy educator, on an episode of her YouTube channel, "Hello Hunnay." Mai shared that she experienced a dip in her sexual drive during the first trimester of her pregnancy. She expanded (via the Daily Mail), "Sex wasn't great then because I was in my head a lot. For him, I don't think guys even notice it." But once the initial 12 weeks were over, her situation did a complete turnaround. Mai was not skimping on the details and dished, "Everything is good in this department. I love it."
"The Real" co-host detailed her and Jeezy's sex life when she said, "In fact, one of my favorite positions is actually being on top of J because then you see your belly, you see his face." You get yours, girl! As for Jeezy, he has been unable to keep his hands off his wife's pregnant belly, even when they are intimate. She felt it was "really beautiful" because he was "normalizing that the baby's there."