Where Did Meghan And Harry Stay During Their Recent Trip To NYC?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made another trip to New York City in November, a little more than one month after their first 2021 visit to the Big Apple. The couple's September trip was centered around an appearance at Global Citizen Live, which was held in Central Park, according to Mercury News. Over the course of their stay, they also visited a school in Harlem, where Meghan read her book, "The Bench" to a group of children, and also spent some time at the 9/11 memorial museum. This time around, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked their first red carpet together since before the coronavirus pandemic began. This also marked their first red carpet appearance since leaving the UK and moving across the pond. The two were dressed to the nines at the Salute to Freedom Gala held at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Wednesday, November 10, according to Us Weekly.

In addition, Meghan took part in The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, according to People magazine. During the virtual event, she further explained her reasons for supporting paid parental leave, weeks after she penned an open letter to Congress on the matter.

During this particular trip, Harry and Meghan chose to forgo the swanky hotel room — they stayed at The Carlyle back in September, according to Page Six — and decided to try out something else — complete with their own security team.