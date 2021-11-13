Where Did Meghan And Harry Stay During Their Recent Trip To NYC?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made another trip to New York City in November, a little more than one month after their first 2021 visit to the Big Apple. The couple's September trip was centered around an appearance at Global Citizen Live, which was held in Central Park, according to Mercury News. Over the course of their stay, they also visited a school in Harlem, where Meghan read her book, "The Bench" to a group of children, and also spent some time at the 9/11 memorial museum. This time around, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked their first red carpet together since before the coronavirus pandemic began. This also marked their first red carpet appearance since leaving the UK and moving across the pond. The two were dressed to the nines at the Salute to Freedom Gala held at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Wednesday, November 10, according to Us Weekly.
In addition, Meghan took part in The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, according to People magazine. During the virtual event, she further explained her reasons for supporting paid parental leave, weeks after she penned an open letter to Congress on the matter.
During this particular trip, Harry and Meghan chose to forgo the swanky hotel room — they stayed at The Carlyle back in September, according to Page Six — and decided to try out something else — complete with their own security team.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle stayed at a friend's apartment
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed "in a luxury apartment at 860 United Nations Plaza on Manhattan's East Side," Page Six reports. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted for a more homey feel for this trip, borrowing a friend's home for a few nights. "They had eight bodyguards and a surveillance van on site — and they'd go in and out through the basement," a source told the outlet.
The choice to stay in an apartment over a hotel room comes on the heels of rumors that Harry and Meghan have been considering a move to the Big Apple. Perhaps they won't actually relocate, but there has been chatter that the couple is considering being bi-coastal. "The real reason apparently why Harry and Meghan have fallen in love with the Big Apple is simply this – as ever now they are not royals but micro-celebrities, they have to think about how they can build their brand, make money," royal expert Neil Sean told Express. "All the big influencers are not necessarily out in California," he added.