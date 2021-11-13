The Ending Of Taylor Swift's All Too Well Film Delivers Heartwrenching Closure

Taylor Swift is hitting home runs with the re-release of her 2012 studio album, "Red (Taylor's Version)." The project began after infamous music manager Scooter Braun gained access to the masters of Swift's first six albums (and subsequently sold them), per CNN. Since this 2019 incident, Swift has been working to re-record each of her previously released albums to reclaim ownership of her music.

Needless to say, it's a project that fans are getting behind. It was an awakening for many to the knowledge that artists do not necessarily own their own music and secondly, it's that much more poignant to see a woman fighting for her voice (literally) in the music industry. Obviously, Swifties are going to bat for their girl.

On November 12, Swift jumped on Twitter to celebrate her reclamation of "Red" with the tweet: "It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn't emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is out." For her hit "All Too Well," Swift released a short film to accompany the song and the ending upended fans' emotions as much as the album itself. Here's why people loved it so much.