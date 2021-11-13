The Explosive Argument In Taylor Swift's All Too Well Film Sparks Strong Reactions

Along with the re-release of Taylor Swift's fourth studio album "Red," Swift dropped "All Too Well: The Short Film." The 10-minute version of the iconic song was highly anticipated. As The Hollywood Reporter noted, the fifth song on each of Swift's albums typically marks the most personal, heartfelt, and meaningful part of the given work, so knowing "All Too Well" was finally being released in its full-fledged broken-hearted honesty left fans overflowing with emotions.

The short film premiere was held November 12, the release day of "Red (Taylor's Version)," in New York City. As the director and writer of the short film, Swift spoke before the screening, telling fans they are the reason for making "All Too Well" what it is. "I think the most important thing about this project is that this is a song that would not be a special song in every setlist I do, in every single list where someone says what are the best songs she's ever [made] — that was all because of you," she said, per Billboard.

As fans prepared to watch the timeline of love and heartbreak, Swift encouraged audience members to feel their feelings. "You do not need to be stoic, serious, or anything that you are not if that is not how you want to feel during this. Be yourselves. I love you. I'm going to watch this with you." Yet, it wasn't only audience members who became emotional from the short film — it was fans, and even non-fans, because a certain scene in the film depicted a sad, shared experience for many.