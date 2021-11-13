The Extreme Amount Of Money Drake Reportedly Spent At A Strip Club After The Astroworld Tragedy

After the November 5 Astroworld festival that turned into a mass casualty event, leaving nine people dead and hundreds injured, reports have surfaced that Drake went to a strip club the day after his performance with Travis Scott.

A week ago, as Travis Scott held his Astroworld festival in Houston where Drake made a surprise appearance, a chaotic crowd of 50,000 people surged towards the stage. The surge caused many to fall, becoming trampled and crushed. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Scott's set began at 9 p.m., yet by 9:38, authorities called the concert a "mass casualty event." While Scott briefly paused the show for an ambulance and acknowledged a fan had passed out, he didn't end his performance until 10:15 p.m.

Following the show, Scott and Drake attended a party at Dave & Buster's. But, according to Yahoo Entertainment, Scott left after learning about what happened and did not learn the true extent of the injuries, and the event, until the next morning, per his lawyer's statement on "Good Morning America."