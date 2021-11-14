How Do Meghan And Harry Supposedly Feel About Prince Charles' Top Aide Quitting?
After being on the payroll for 40 years, Michael Fawcett has left the service of Prince Charles. The Daily Mail reported that Fawcett, who has been under investigation for months, had quit his job as head honcho of Charles' charity organizations. After temporarily stepping down from his post in September, per New York Post, Fawcett has officially resigned. He is accused of allegedly using his position of trust to secure the honorary title of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire — which is better known as a CBE — for a non-British national. It is alleged that Saudi Arabian Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz paid tens of thousands of dollars to receive the title. According to The Sunday Times, Mahfouz hoped that Fawcett would help him attain a "golden visa" and that together with the CBE, he would be granted UK citizenship and residency.
The Daily Mail reports that Prince Charles' former valet was paid £95,000 ($127,000) to steer the Prince's Foundation. Sources reveal that Fawcett is "shattered," since he has been working for Charles since 1981. Apparently, Fawcett's private events company, Premier Mode, will also no longer contract with the royal family. Charles once called Fawcett "indispensable," per CNN, and allegedly once said (via iNews), "I can manage without just about anyone except for Michael." One source revealed, "Honestly, no one ever thought it would happen."
But it seems as if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have welcomed the news of Fawcett's departure.
The Sussexes didn't let Michael Fawcett organize their wedding
Things were reportedly rocky between Michael Fawcett and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since before their 2018 wedding. The Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry and Meghan effectively banned Fawcett's private events organization company, Premier Mode, from organizing their wedding reception. Although Charles thought that his aide was a wonderful planner, the "suggestion has created tensions."
Now, it seems as if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's feelings about Fawcett may be validated. The Daily Mail writes that both Harry and Prince William thought it was "unwise" for their father to rely so much on Fawcett. A source apparently revealed that Harry and Meghan noted that Fawcett seemed to have a lot of influence in the royal household. They divulged, "They were concerned at the way in which Fawcett was allowed to operate a personal fiefdom at the heart of their father's household." The Sussexes may have been uncomfortable by the power that Fawcett wielded as Prince Charles' trusted aide. The source continued, "They will not be disappointed by what has happened."
As for Fawcett, it appears as if the investigation is weighing on him. It is alleged that he is a "shadow of the man he once was." The source claimed, "Michael has resigned and he will never be coming back. He has lost five stone [70 lb] in weight." We wonder how Meghan feels about severance pay after 40 years' service, since she's already so passionate about paid leave.