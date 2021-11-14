How Do Meghan And Harry Supposedly Feel About Prince Charles' Top Aide Quitting?

After being on the payroll for 40 years, Michael Fawcett has left the service of Prince Charles. The Daily Mail reported that Fawcett, who has been under investigation for months, had quit his job as head honcho of Charles' charity organizations. After temporarily stepping down from his post in September, per New York Post, Fawcett has officially resigned. He is accused of allegedly using his position of trust to secure the honorary title of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire — which is better known as a CBE — for a non-British national. It is alleged that Saudi Arabian Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz paid tens of thousands of dollars to receive the title. According to The Sunday Times, Mahfouz hoped that Fawcett would help him attain a "golden visa" and that together with the CBE, he would be granted UK citizenship and residency.

The Daily Mail reports that Prince Charles' former valet was paid £95,000 ($127,000) to steer the Prince's Foundation. Sources reveal that Fawcett is "shattered," since he has been working for Charles since 1981. Apparently, Fawcett's private events company, Premier Mode, will also no longer contract with the royal family. Charles once called Fawcett "indispensable," per CNN, and allegedly once said (via iNews), "I can manage without just about anyone except for Michael." One source revealed, "Honestly, no one ever thought it would happen."

