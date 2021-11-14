Hugh Jackman's Mom Looks Just Like Her Famous Son

When Hugh Jackman recently shared a loving tribute to his mom for her birthday, fans went wild at how much they looked alike! Jackman's birthday wishes to his mom Grace McNeil are poignant, though, because she abandoned him as a kid. Jackman was just 8 when his mom left him without saying goodbye, per The Daily Mail.

The "Greatest Showman" star made peace with his mother after becoming a father. In a 2012 interview with Women's Weekly (via Now to Love), Jackman said, "I think having kids of your own just adds another level of empathy and understanding." He continued, "And there comes a certain point in life when you have to stop blaming other people for how you feel or the misfortunes in your life." Jackman discovered that his mother struggled with postpartum depression, something he could not have understood as a child.

Jackman explained to Women's Weekly that McNeil's depression, combined with having five kids and emigrating from England, led to the decision to leave her family. Jackman said, "There wasn't a support network for her here ... Dad was at work all day — and you realise that as parents we make mistakes." But the mother and son duo are very close now, and you'll be surprised at how much Jackman's mom looks just like her famous son.