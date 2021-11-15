Which Famous Outfit Did Kate Middleton Just Recycle From 2018?

Kate Middleton is an outfit repeater! And we couldn't love her more for it. The royal has made no secret of the fact that she's seriously not afraid to recycle and outfit over the years, and, let's face it, with a wardrobe as jaw dropping as hers, who could blame her?

One of Kate's most striking outfit repeats came in October when she pulled out the gorgeous lilac Alexander McQueen gown out of her closet to attend the first Earthshot Prize awards alongside her husband, Prince William. Kate did change things up a little, though.

The first time she wore the floor-length dress all the way back in 2011 (yes, a full decade earlier!) she was out in Los Angeles at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event with her husband and wore the gown with a chunkier white belt (via Cosmopolitan). As for how she accessorized the updated 2021 version? That time she opted for a shiny gold belt wrapped around her waist. What made that outfit repeat even more special was that attendees were specifically asked to wear something they already owned.

But that was far from the only time Kate has asked "This old thing?" (probably). Simon Glazin explained to Daily Mail in 2015 that Kate's desire to repeat likely comes from some scrutiny regarding her and Prince William's finances. "Even a Princess has to dress on a budget," he said.

Well, now this budget conscious icon has pulled something from the back of her closet from 2018.