What Adele Has To Say About Negative Weight Loss Comments

After making fans wait six years for new music, British singer Adele gave everyone the announcement they have been waiting for — another album!

Titled "30," Adele's long-awaited fourth studio album will be released globally on Friday, November 19. The lead single, "Easy On Me," has already become a worldwide smash. According to Billboard, the song topped both the US Hot 100 and the UK singles chart. As noted by The Guardian, "Easy On Me" broke the record for the most-streamed song in one week in the UK with 24 million plays. Not only that, it was streamed over seven million times more than the previous record-holder, which was Ariana Grande's "7 rings." Wow!

During a discussion with Vogue earlier this year, Adele admitted she didn't realize the lyrical content of "30" would be about the divorce from ex-husband Simon Koncecki. "It's sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it," the Grammy award-winner said. "I always say that 21 doesn't belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I'm not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don't think I'll ever let this one go." But even the most beloved public figures have to deal with some backlash. During her recent televised chat with Oprah Winfrey, Adele opened up about the negative comments she faced after losing weight.