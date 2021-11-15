What Adele Has To Say About Negative Weight Loss Comments
After making fans wait six years for new music, British singer Adele gave everyone the announcement they have been waiting for — another album!
Titled "30," Adele's long-awaited fourth studio album will be released globally on Friday, November 19. The lead single, "Easy On Me," has already become a worldwide smash. According to Billboard, the song topped both the US Hot 100 and the UK singles chart. As noted by The Guardian, "Easy On Me" broke the record for the most-streamed song in one week in the UK with 24 million plays. Not only that, it was streamed over seven million times more than the previous record-holder, which was Ariana Grande's "7 rings." Wow!
During a discussion with Vogue earlier this year, Adele admitted she didn't realize the lyrical content of "30" would be about the divorce from ex-husband Simon Koncecki. "It's sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it," the Grammy award-winner said. "I always say that 21 doesn't belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I'm not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don't think I'll ever let this one go." But even the most beloved public figures have to deal with some backlash. During her recent televised chat with Oprah Winfrey, Adele opened up about the negative comments she faced after losing weight.
Adele says her body has been objectified her entire career
During her "Adele One Night Only" TV special with Oprah Winfrey, Adele opened up about the negative response she received after losing weight. The award-winning singer admitted she never had the intention of losing weight and stated it was a way of controlling her anxiety. "[Working out] was about my anxiety, mainly. I had the most terrifying anxiety attacks after I left my marriage — it made me so confused and made me feel as if I had no control over my body," she told Oprah, via Music News.
As for the not-so-kind comments, the "Rolling In the Deep" hitmaker wasn't surprised by them. "My body has been objectified my entire career. Am I too big or am I too small, am I hot or not or whatever — I never looked up to anyone because of their body," Adele expressed, adding, "I was body positive then and I'm body positive now. It's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it's made anyone feel horrible about themselves, but that's not my job."
Adele, however, has joked about her weight loss in the past. During her "Saturday Night Live" monologue earlier this year, the British star insisted she had to "travel light" due to COVID-19 restrictions and only brought half of herself to the show. Adele, we adore you at any size.